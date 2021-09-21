The Locher Room Hosts Generations Reunion

Actors from the groundbreaking soap opera Generations are coming together to reunite on The Locher Room. The show's showrunner and creator Sally Sussman joins former cast members Jonelle Allen (Doreen Jackson), George DelHoyo (Rob Donnelly), Rick Fitts (Martin Jackson), Kelly Rutherford (Sam Whitmore), Robert Torti (Lt. Kyle Masters), and Nancy Sorel (Monique McCallum).

The short-lived NBC series was television's first fully integrated daytime drama which had a Black family as one of its core families from the start of the show. Generations went on to launch careers of Rutherford, Vivica A. Fox, who played Maya Reubens, and the late Kristoff St. John as Adam Marshall, who starred as the heir to the Marshall family's ice cream empire.

Fans can watch the reunion here on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 3 PM EST