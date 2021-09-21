Photo provided by CBS

The Young and the Restless' Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) has had a complicated love life. But what's next for his romantic future? Bergman spoke to Soap Opera Digest about what might be in store for Jack.

What is Jack looking for in love? Bergman explained:

It doesn’t really fall into, ‘Jack meets woman, falls head over heels, and tries to make it work.' Instead, Jack is at a new chapter, where he’s not going to play the romance games. He wants to say [to a woman], ‘We’re adults now. This is who I am and you be honest with me.’ Whether there’s anyone in Genoa City who can do that or not remains to be seen.

Of course, the former Abbott playboy still has feelings for ex Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). Bergman said:

These are two people who know each other inside out. No one in Genoa City knows Jack better than Phyllis. So, to have scenes where Jack blurted out feelings, the most is at stake because it’s with Phyllis he did this with. So, as an actor, it’s fun to play.

Now, Jack finds himself at a crossroads. The actor mused: