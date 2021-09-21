Michelle Stafford

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Jack is chatting with Phyllis at the Grand Phoenix. He tells her to let him know what she and Nick think about the plane ride . . . and in walks Nick. He wonders what is happening. Jack offered to them a ride to Milan on the Jabot jet (it's faster than Jaboat). Phyllis likes the idea as opposed to sitting with Victor for 10 hours, but she leaves the decision up to Nick, and he agrees. Jack takes his leave and says he will forward the deets.

Phyllis tells Nick he missed his sister when she came for her spa appointment. She adds they had a pleasant chat. Nick admits she's been on his mind with her upcoming wedding to Ashland. Phyllis says she understands Nick's concern, considering Ashland's latest reveal about his alleged background.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Mariah Ponders How to Move Forward

Nick is troubled by the barrage of bombshells from the duo that only bring unsettling news. Nick wants answers, but is conflicted about digging around in Ashland's past, especially given Victoria's stance on the matter. He doesn't want to go down a road he can't return from.

Phyllis understands, but tells Nick if his instincts tell him Ashland is hiding something, he should find out. She praises him as a protective, loving brother and tells him there are two ways to approach his problem. One, he can save Victoria from potential disaster or he can sit back, play nice, and do nothing.

Will Phyllis' words of wisdom propel Nick into action? Will Victoria understand that Nick was only trying to protect her? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!