Rena Sofer

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We seem to pick up where we left off yesterday . . . Carter and Quinn are in her office. She decides it's time to go back to the real world. She tells Carter to leave and she will watch.

Side Note: Good plan.

Carter is reluctant, but they both understand that Eric's plan has to remain between the thrice of them and they must be careful. Despite their intentions to spare Eric any public humiliation, Quinn admits she did tell Shauna.

Carter is surprised, but Quinn counters she desperately needed to talk to her best friend. She assures Carter not to worry and lets him know that Eric is aware. Quinn explains how Shauna was disappointed the first time she cheated, but this time is different.

Quinn warns Carter they need to hide this behavior, but says she's conflicted. Quinn tells him she's in love with two incredible and very different men. Eric is her partner and great love, but Carter is a friend, confidante, and lover. They kiss again.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Carter and Quinn Sink Deeper Into Quicksand

In Eric's office, Justin tells Ridge he's on it and will let him know what he finds out about Quinn. Ridge wants Justin to look at every corner of Quinn's life, the where, what, who, and why! Ridge claims that Quinn has made a fool of his father long enough (like you never did, eh Ridge?).

Side Note: Brooke is looking quite smug standing behind Ridge as he tells Justin what he needs.

Meanwhile, Quinn breaks away from Carter wondering if it's all too good to be true.

Will Justin come clean when he realized what Eric is really up to? Will Ridge find himself in the doghouse with Eric once again? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!