What a week for Booked and Busy! All My Children legend Debbi Morgan will appear in two new major projects for BET Her and BET+, while Guiding Light's Frank Grillo has nabbed starring roles in action thrillers and a biopic about a sports car magnate.
Anne Heche is set to star in the upcoming flick Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse, inspired by the classic country tune "Wildfire." She will be joined by actor Adrian Paul, The Voice winner Chevel Shepherd, and Cara Jade Myers in the film.
- Michelle Trachtenberg (ex-Lily) is slated to host the true-crime docuseries Meet, Marry, Murder, available on Tubi Oct. 6
- Jonathan Bennett (ex-J.R.) will star in Hallmark's The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (working title, broadcast date TBD)
- Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie) will star in The Waiting Room: It Takes Two, a BET Her short film about Black women and breast cancer, debuting Oct. 9 at 10 PM EST; she also appears in the BET+ original film American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty – The Delrhonda Hood Story with Remy Ma, based on the real life of Delrhonda "Big Fifty" Hood, which will debut on the streaming service Sept. 30. Watch the trailer below
- Anne Heche (ex-Marley/Vicky) will star in the upcoming film Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse, to be distributed by Hannover House, Inc., inspired by Michael Martin Murphey's vintage hit "Wildfire" (which will receive a new arrangement and video)
- Dylan Bruce (ex-Chris) will star in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie The Christmas Promise, airing Oct. 30
- Kristolyn Lloyd (ex-Dayzee) will star in the Off-Broadway play Fairycakes, playing Peaseblossom; previews begin Oct. 14 at the Greenwich House Theater, and the show opens Oct. 25
- Patrick Duffy (ex-Stephen) will star in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie The Christmas Promise, airing Oct. 30
- Alison Sweeney (Sami) stars in Hallmark's Open by Christmas, in which a woman searches for the identity of a secret admirer from high school, out Nov. 5
- Chandler Massey (Will) will star in Hallmark's Next Stop, Christmas, in which a woman revisits a Christmas a decade in the past, airing Nov. 6
- Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny) is filming the gangster drama series K-Town in Kenilworth, New Jersey and has wrapped the horror flick Of the Devil
- Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel) will perform at Rihanna's latest Savage x Fenty fashion show, available on Amazon Prime Sept. 24
- Gregory Harrison (Gregory) will star in Hallmark's The Nine Kittens of Christmas (working title, broadcast date TBD)
- Kevin Mambo (ex-Marcus) stars in the new Netflix drama Hit and Run
- Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) headlines the new action flick Copshop; he has confirmed he will be filming The Purge 6, while filming is underway on Lamborghini, in which he stars as Italian sports car magnate Ferruccio Lamborghini, in Italy
- Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston) stars in the thriller Assault On VA-33, which has just been added to Roku
- Brandon Routh (ex-Seth) will star in Hallmark's The Nine Kittens of Christmas (working title, broadcast date TBD)
- Jason Tam (ex-Markko) will star in the Off-Broadway play Fairycakes, playing Prince/Cupid; previews begin Oct. 14 at the Greenwich House Theater, and the show opens Oct. 25
- Sean Ringgold (ex-Shaun) will star in the Megan Fox-led thriller Johnny and Clyde, focusing on two in-love serial killers on a murdering spree and the people trying to take them down
- Barbara Niven (ex-Liz) and John Brotherton (ex-Jared) will star in Hallmark's The Christmas Contest (working title, broadcast date TBD)
- Gerardo Celasco (ex-Miguel) will star as Detective Lopez on the Netflix adaptation of Daria Polatin’s teen suspense novel Devil in Ohio; the cast, headlined by Emily Deschanel, are currently filming the eight 45-minute episodes in Vancouver, Canada
- Wilson Bethel (ex-Ryder) is set to star in the indie rom-com Match Me If You Can
- Brytni Sarpy (Elena) is filming the new movie The Prince of Detroit
- Sean Patrick Flanery (ex-Sam) stars in the thriller Assault On VA-33, which has just been added to Roku
- Tyler Johnson (ex-Theo) stars in the upcoming Sony project My Favorite Girlfriend as Conrad, he posted on LinkedIn
- Ray Wise (ex-Ian) lends his voice to the podcast Batman: The Audio Adventures, available now from HBOMax
- Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) is developing a sci-series based on Carlos Hernandez’s book Sal & Gabi Break the Universe
- Eva Marcille (ex-Tyra) will star in The Waiting Room: It Takes Two, a BET Her short film about Black women and breast cancer, debuting Oct. 9 at 10 PM EST
- Lyndsy Fonseca (ex-Colleen) will star in Hallmark's Next Stop, Christmas, in which a woman revisits a Christmas a decade in the past, airing Nov. 6