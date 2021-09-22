What a week for Booked and Busy! All My Children legend Debbi Morgan will appear in two new major projects for BET Her and BET+, while Guiding Light's Frank Grillo has nabbed starring roles in action thrillers and a biopic about a sports car magnate.

Anne Heche is set to star in the upcoming flick Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse, inspired by the classic country tune "Wildfire." She will be joined by actor Adrian Paul, The Voice winner Chevel Shepherd, and Cara Jade Myers in the film.

All My Children

Michelle Trachtenberg (ex-Lily) is slated to host the true-crime docuseries Meet, Marry, Murder, available on Tubi Oct. 6

Jonathan Bennett (ex-J.R.) will star in Hallmark's The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (working title, broadcast date TBD)

Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie) will star in The Waiting Room: It Takes Two, a BET Her short film about Black women and breast cancer, debuting Oct. 9 at 10 PM EST; she also appears in the BET+ original film American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty – The Delrhonda Hood Story with Remy Ma, based on the real life of Delrhonda "Big Fifty" Hood, which will debut on the streaming service Sept. 30. Watch the trailer below

Another World

As the World Turns

Dylan Bruce (ex-Chris) will star in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie The Christmas Promise, airing Oct. 30

The Bold and the Beautiful

Kristolyn Lloyd (ex-Dayzee) will star in the Off-Broadway play Fairycakes, playing Peaseblossom; previews begin Oct. 14 at the Greenwich House Theater, and the show opens Oct. 25

Days of Our Lives

Alison Sweeney (Sami) stars in Hallmark's Open by Christmas, in which a woman searches for the identity of a secret admirer from high school, out Nov. 5

Chandler Massey (Will) will star in Hallmark's Next Stop, Christmas, in which a woman revisits a Christmas a decade in the past, airing Nov. 6

General Hospital

Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny) is filming the gangster drama series K-Town in Kenilworth, New Jersey and has wrapped the horror flick Of the Devil

Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel) will perform at Rihanna 's latest Savage x Fenty fashion show, available on Amazon Prime Sept. 24

Gregory Harrison (Gregory) will star in Hallmark's The Nine Kittens of Christmas (working title, broadcast date TBD)

Guiding Light

Kevin Mambo (ex-Marcus) stars in the new Netflix drama Hit and Run

Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) headlines the new action flick Copshop; he has confirmed he will be filming The Purge 6, while filming is underway on Lamborghini, in which he stars as Italian sports car magnate Ferruccio Lamborghini, in Italy

One Life to Live

Passions

Gerardo Celasco (ex-Miguel) will star as Detective Lopez on the Netflix adaptation of Daria Polatin’s teen suspense novel Devil in Ohio; the cast, headlined by Emily Deschanel, are currently filming the eight 45-minute episodes in Vancouver, Canada

The Young and the Restless