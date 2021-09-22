Whoopi Goldberg Signs 4-Year Renewal Deal With The View

Whoopi Goldberg ABC/Robert Ascroft

The View is all about staying in business with Whoopi Goldberg. Goldberg has just signed a new deal to remain on the ABC talk show for four years. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goldberg's contract covers the current 25th season and will see the EGOT-winner through season 28. The terms of her deal are currently being kept under wraps.

This news comes as The View is currently pacing themselves on finding a replacement for Meghan McCain. The panel will be joined by the Republican's mother, Cindy McCain, as she guest hosts on October 20.