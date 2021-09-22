Peter Bergman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Jack is on the phone at home talking to Kyle. He tells Kyle he's not bringing a date to his wedding. When Kyle expresses worry, Jack assures him he will be surrounded by all the people that matter to him. Jack starts to crack as he tells Kyle he loves him.

Jack looks at a picture of Dina with a memory attached. He will find love again. She promises! Jack expresses his love for his mother and puts the picture down.

