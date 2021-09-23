Richard Burgi

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Nikki and Victoria are at Newman. Nikki tells her daughter she will be there for her no matter what she decides to do, and hopes Victoria understands that. Victoria questions Nikki's intentions. She wonders if it's mama's subtle way of telling her she's making a mistake.

Nikki contends this is a situation with no right or wrong answers, and advises her to trust her instincts and strength to get through whatever happens. Victoria tells Nikki she can trust Ashland's love for her. She's not concerned not knowing Ashland's real name. Victoria claims it's not important to her and she knows what's in his heart.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jack Wonders If He Will Be Alone Forever

Ashland is in the park with Jesse. He tells his not-so-good friend he can't wait to end all contact with him. Jesse will take a cut of the blackmail money today and claim the rest in three days. If Ashland doesn't come through, Jesse will take his story straight to Billy Boy at ChancComm.

Is Victoria riding the rails to disaster? Will Ashland cave in to a blackmailer? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!