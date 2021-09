When he isn’t making biopics and a play for Chanel (Raven Bowens) in Salem, Carson Boatman (Johnny) is singing country. The Days of Our Lives actor announced the release of his new single, “Name in Your Phone” on Instagram.

Boatman posted on the social media platform:

Things have been CRAZY lately. So crazy, in fact, that I forgot I put out a single earlier this week! GO STREAM NOW!!

Take a sample below.

“Name in Your Phone" is available for streaming on Spotify now.