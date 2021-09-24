September 24, 2021
Publish date:

Melody Thomas Scott to Participate in "Always Young and Restless" Virtual Discussion

Author:
Melody Thomas Scott

The Young and the Restless legend Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) will participate in an exciting virtual chat next week. The actress will discuss her venerable career and her life with newswoman Pat Harvey. Emmy-nominated Thomas Scott has played Nikki for 42 years, and veteran journalist Harvey is currently co-anchor at CBS Los Angeles.

The event, entitled "Always Young and Restless," is presented by the National Arts Club. "Always Young and Restless" is part of the National Arts Club Television Festival, which aims to celebrate women and the moving image. 

The discussion will take place on Monday, Sept. 27 at 4 PM EST. To attend the free Zoom event, register here.

