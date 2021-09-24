September 24, 2021
Publish date:

Sunny Hostin And Ana Navarro Test Positive For COVID-19 as VP Kamala Harris is Set to Appear on The View

Author:
Sunny and Ana

The View hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro have both tested positive for COVID-19. This news was announced by fellow panelist Joy Behar on Friday as the ladies at the coffee table were slated to interview  Vice President Kamala Harris

Behar stated to the audience:

Sunny and Ana apparently tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try these things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case. They will be OK, I am sure, because they are both vaccinated. 

This news was announced as Harris was about to make an in-studio appearance as the show came back from commercial. Both Hostin and Navarro were both asked to leave the stage by a production staffer off- camera.

Behar intimated something was going on when she remarked:

Can someone please apprise me of the situation?

The show went to another commercial break, with Behar explaining the situation once it returned. Harris is now slated to have a remote interview with the show.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Whoopi and Joy The View
Talk Shows

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Get Into Dust-Up Over Sen. Joe Manchin

Feb 2, 2021
Comment
Ana Navarro
Talk Shows

WATCH: The View's Ana Navarro Opens Up About Her Husband's Recent Fight Against COVID-19

Oct 19, 2020
Comment
Sunny Hostin
Talk Shows

WATCH: The View's Sunny Hostin Shares Both of Husband's Parents Died of COVID

Jan 11, 2021
Comment
Strahan Small
Talk Shows

Michael Strahan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jan 27, 2021
Comment