Sunny Hostin And Ana Navarro Test Positive For COVID-19 as VP Kamala Harris is Set to Appear on The View

The View hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro have both tested positive for COVID-19. This news was announced by fellow panelist Joy Behar on Friday as the ladies at the coffee table were slated to interview Vice President Kamala Harris.

Behar stated to the audience:

Sunny and Ana apparently tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try these things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case. They will be OK, I am sure, because they are both vaccinated.

This news was announced as Harris was about to make an in-studio appearance as the show came back from commercial. Both Hostin and Navarro were both asked to leave the stage by a production staffer off- camera.

Behar intimated something was going on when she remarked:

Can someone please apprise me of the situation?

The show went to another commercial break, with Behar explaining the situation once it returned. Harris is now slated to have a remote interview with the show.