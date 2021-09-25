The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of September 27-October 1, 2021

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Justin (Aaron D. Spears) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) catch Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) with their pants down.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) have a battle of words, yet again.

Quinn tries to explain her special arrangement with Eric (John McCook) to Ridge, but is brutally rebuffed.

Sheila is boiling with rage.

Paris (Diamond White) distracts herself from Finn (Tanner Novlan) by taking Zende (Delon De Metz) to a baseball game.

Ridge and Katie (Heather Tom) reconnect.

Ridge approaches Eric about Quinn’s nekkid activities.

Eric and Katie share a moment.

A blast from someone’s past arrives in LA.

Eric tells Katie the details of his unique marital arrangement.

Eric has a revelation about his life and marriage.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!