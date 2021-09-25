September 25, 2021
Days of Our Lives Promo: Marlena Has a Secret, But Can She Keep It?

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of September 27-October 1, 2021
Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Some of Marlena's (Deidre Hall) family want to keep her previous possession a secret, but other family members are intrigued by her past and want more intel!

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: The Devil Is So Busy in Salem

Doug (Bill Hayes)) isn't out of the woods. He won't tell Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) what's going on, but fears for his life when Marlena pays him a visit.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

