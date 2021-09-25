Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 27-October 1, 2021

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) almost come to blows.

Ava (Tamara Braun) continues to feed Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) information.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) interacts with Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) Sweet Bits.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) fills Ciara (Victoria Konefal) in on his hesitancies about becoming a daddy.

Doug (Bill Hayes) tries to tell Eli (Lamon Archey) about the devil in Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Abigail (Marci Miller) makes a choice about Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) movie.

Philip continues to woo Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Brady (Eric Martsolf) is keeping his eyes on Jake (Brandon Barash).

Abigail shares her doubts about Gwen (Emily O’Brien) with Jack (Matthew Ashford).

John (Drake Hogestyn) gets a disturbing warning.

EJ and Chad (Billy Flynn) get confrontational.

Marlena begins to have disturbing dreams, yet again.

Ben decides to share his worries with Tripp.

John tries to shatter Johnny’s film-making dreams.

EJ and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) try to rekindle their former romance.

Ben has disturbing dreams of parenthood.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Gwen try to recruit Justin (Wally Kurth).

Abigail and Chad get silly.

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) get even closer.

Johnny uses his guitar to woo Chanel.

Ava shines a shady light on Gabi (Camila Banus).

John reviews his demonic history with Marlena.

MarDevil targets Doug!

