General Hospital Spoilers for the week of September 27-October 1, 2021

Finola Hughes, James Patrick Stuart

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) has a glimmer of hope.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Shawn (Sean Blakemore) have a little chat about Hayden.

Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) return concerns Monica (Leslie Charleson).

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) move forward in another search for Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Anna and Valentin also move forward in more personal areas.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) flips the script.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) steps up and takes his licks.

Esme (Avery Pohl) has plans for Josslyn (Eden McCoy).

Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Liesl (Kathleen Gati) are stunned to be in close quarters.

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) and Cameron (William Lipton) continue to plot.

Josslyn and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) have a moment.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!