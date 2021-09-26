The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of September 27-October 1, 2021

Kimberlin Brown

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Last week, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) walked right into Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house unannounced whilst Finn (Tanner Novlan) was frolicking in the surf.

This week, Finn takes up Steffy's cause and tells Sheila he can't have anything to do with her. Sheila tries to convince Finn to keep Steffy out of their relationship, which sends Steffy through the roof.

When Sheila pushes forward, Steffy pushes back, and we all know how Sheila will feel about that!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!