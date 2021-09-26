September 26, 2021
Publish date:

The Young and the Restless Promo: Victoria's Suspicions About Ashland Grow

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of September 27-October 1, 2021
Author:
Amelia Heinle

Amelia Heinle

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Ashland's (Richard Burgi) stories about his past are stirring up opinions in Genoa City. Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) family is concerned about how this will affect her as her wedding date nears.

Billy (Jason Thompson), who's like a dog with a bone, tells Jack (Peter Bergman) that as long as Victoria has questions, he will find a way to get answers.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Nick Hits The Roof When He Discovers Jack's True Feelings

As the walls close in on Ashland, he decides that it's time to have a chat with his betrothed.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

yr promo 8:15:2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Suspicions Surrounding Ashland's Motives Grow

Aug 15, 2021
Comment
yr promo 8:8:2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Victoria and Ashland Get Ready to Head to The Altar

Aug 8, 2021
Comment
yr promo 9_12_2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Ashland Warns Billy to Back Off From His Investigation

Sep 12, 2021
Comment
YR Victor
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Victor Continues Checking Into Ashland's Past

Sep 6, 2021
Comment