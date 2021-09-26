The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of September 27-October 1, 2021

Amelia Heinle

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Ashland's (Richard Burgi) stories about his past are stirring up opinions in Genoa City. Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) family is concerned about how this will affect her as her wedding date nears.

Billy (Jason Thompson), who's like a dog with a bone, tells Jack (Peter Bergman) that as long as Victoria has questions, he will find a way to get answers.

As the walls close in on Ashland, he decides that it's time to have a chat with his betrothed.

Watch the promo below