On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Justin is confronting Carter and Quinn about Eric’s knowledge of their nekkid activities. Carter assures Justin that Eric knows because it was his idea. Justin doesn’t think Eric rolls like that and thinks Quinn is trying to “cover her little ass.”

Justin remains unconvinced and then Quinn tells all of Eric’s business. He has erectile dysfunction and wanted to stay married to Quinn while she gets some good good on the side. Quinn goes on to explain how hard it was for Eric to share that information with her.

Side Note: Quinn does not seem to have experienced a similar struggle as she just blurted that “secret” out in about 2.3 milliseconds.

Quinn goes on to explain that she and Carter tried so hard to resist temptation, but Eric just wouldn’t let up.

Side Note: Eric persisted for approximately one day before Quinn climbed Carter like a tree.

She thought bedding Carter was the only way to save her marriage with Eric. Carter backs her up by adding that Eric basically insisted. Quinn repeats that all of this nekkid foolishness was Eric’s idea. Quinn tries to make Carter understand that Eric will be humiliated if he tells anyone else - especially Ridge.

How many seconds will it take for Justin to humiliate Eric? Will Quinn and Carter ever get through the pain and struggle of having sex all the time? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

