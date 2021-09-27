Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1017: WTH Was That?

DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin react to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless storylines.

The Carter, Quinn and Eric triangle on The Bold and the Beautiful is very cringeworthy to watch.

The Devil has possessed Marlena on Days of Our Lives and everyone in Salem is remembering or finding out about the last time it happened.

General Hospital's Jason and Carly wedding with Sonny's return left viewers asking, what the hell? Luke compiled a power point, well, three post-its with a lot of bullet points, on the nine month story's many missed moments and dud of a climax.

Everyone is trying to figure out who Ashland really is on The Young and the Restless, but does Victoria care?

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

On the latest Geek Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Melodie Aikels, Dan Pearce and Mo Walker are counting down their Top 5 Summer Movies of 2021.

