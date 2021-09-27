It’s time for some to pay the piper on General Hospital this week. Sonny (Maurice Benard) wants Jason to get rid of his headstone.

Over at the Corinthos compound, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) arrives and Joss (Eden McCoy) tells Carly that Ms. Jones has something she’d like to tell her.

Meanwhile, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) tells Anna (Finola Hughes) he’s seeing everything while the two get cozy having drink.

At Sonny’s “gravesite,” Nina (Cynthia Watros) tearfully tells him she didn’t mean to hurt him, as Jason (Steve Burton) lets Carly (Laura Wright) know they didn’t do anything wrong when she asks what they should tell him. Now will the dimpled Dapper Don of the East Coast feel the same?

Watch the promo below!