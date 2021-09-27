Courtesy of Alan Locher/The Locher Room

Guiding Light alums are teaming up to give back. The Locher Room will host former GL stars as part of the 17th Annual Daytime Stars and Strikes Virtual Charity event for Autism, supporting the Autism Society of America. Joining Alan Locher to host the virtual event will be Jerry verDorn (ex-Blake), Liz Keifer (ex-Blake), and Michael O'Leary (ex-Rick).

A star-studded line-up is set to appear, as well. Fans can expect to see the likes of Grant Aleksander (ex-Phillip), John Bolger (ex-Phillip), Jeff Branson (ex-Shayne), Bryan Buffinton (ex-Bill), Jean Carol (ex-Nadine), Beth Chamberlin (ex-Beth), Crystal Chappell (ex-Olivia), Jan Conklin (producer), Ritchie Coster (ex-Alfred), Kassie DePaiva (ex-Chelsea), Mark Derwin (ex-Mallet), Frank Dicopoulos (ex-Frank), Aubrey Dollar (ex-Marina), Beth Ehlers (ex-Harley), Nicole Forester (ex-Cassie), Stephanie Gatschet (ex-Tammy), Ricky Paull Goldin (ex-Gus), Melissa Hayden (ex-Bridget), Rick Hearst (ex-Alan-Michael), Rebecca Hollen (ex-Trish), Mart Hulswit (ex-Ed), Crystal Hunt (ex-Lizzie), Maeve Kinkead (ex-Vanessa), Jessica Leccia (ex-Natalia), Fran Myers (ex-Peggy), Robert Newman (ex-Josh), Sonia Satra (ex-Lucy), Tina Sloan (ex-Lillian), Rebecca Staab (ex-Jessica), Nancy St. Alban (ex-Michelle), Paul Anthony Stewart (ex-Danny), Kimberley Simms (ex-Mindy), Michelle Ray Smith (ex-Ava), Krista Tesreau (ex-Mindy), Gina Tognoni (ex-Dinah), Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Tony), Michael Woods (ex-James), and Kim Zimmer (ex-Reva).

Tune in to the live event here on Oct. 10 from 2 PM EST to 6 PM EST. To donate, visit here. All money raised will go directly to the Autism Society of America.