Tessa/Mariah: Ms. Copeland (Camryn Grimes) is still dealing with the aftermath of being kidnapped and having little Dominic. Look for Mariah to open up to her mom Sharon (Sharon Case) about what's going on in her mind and wanting to have a baby. Meanwhile, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) breaks down and tells Sharon privately she doesn't want to have a kid just yet; she's all about focusing on her music career.

Sharon advises Tessa to be honest with Mariah, but when the songbird finally goes to tell her lady love, Mariah keeps mentioning how much she can't wait to have their baby. Will Tessa stay quiet to make Mariah happy, or will she tell the truth?

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) asks Devon (Bryton James) for help with baby Dominic. Watch for Abby and Devon to come to a new understanding.

Victor: Mr. Mumbles (Eric Braeden) helps Ashland (Richard Burgi) with going up against Billy (Jason Thompson). Watch for Victor to put the brakes on Billy's fishing expedition.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) gives a demand. Watch for Nikki to grill Billy about his true intentions.

Ashland/Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) and her baby brother Adam (Mark Grossman) agree to a cease-fire. Look for Victoria's trip with Ashland to be met with surprises. Meanwhile, Ash gets some friendly advice from Nate (Sean Dominic). Viewers will learn Ashland's real name is Bobby Defranco, a man whom many think died 40 years ago in a traffic accident.

Nick: The playboy (Joshua Morrow) walks in on a close moment between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Does Nick have reason to worry?

Jack/Phyllis: Old 'Smilin' and Red have unresolved issues to work out.