Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Victor and Ashland are chatting about Jesse Gaines. He is an old acquaintance who recently looked Ashland up. Victor thinks he’s an extortionist. He tells Ashland not to worry about it because he threw a bunch of cash at Jesse to make himself scarce. Ashland should consider it a wedding present.

Side Note: You should really start minding your p’s and q’s Ashland. It looks like Big Daddy Victor has your number.

Victor thinks he and Ashland are probably pretty similar since they have pushed people around and pissed people off enough to have folks who want to come for them. Ashland thinks Jesse won’t be gone for long since he’s all about the Benjamins. Victor understands and then lets Ashland know he did all this for Victoria.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Ashland Faces Blackmail While Victoria Makes Wedding Plans

Side Note: PLEASE stop putting new characters in storylines with even newer characters. It’s difficult to muster interest in their off-screen connections.

Victor puts down his drink and gets down to business. He can undo this deal with Jesse in the blink of an eye - YOU GOT THAT? Ashland assures Victor he wants to make Victoria happy and they go back to drinking.

Will Ashland heed Victor’s warnings? Will anyone ever really care about Jesse Gaines? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!