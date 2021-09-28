September 28, 2021
The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Finn Tells Sheila to Hit The Bricks (WATCH)

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 28, 2021
Tanner Novlan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We return to Steffy’s beach house where she is watching Sheila beg a shirtless Finn to give her another chance. 

Side Note: Does Finn own shirts? 

Sheila tells him that giving him away was the hardest thing she ever had to do. She’s now a changed person and is not the monster Steffy makes her out to be. 

Side Note: You just know Sheila wanted to snatch Steffy bald-headed!

Finn tells Sheila he hopes that she has changed, but he is standing firm with Steffy. He then asks her to hit the bricks. 

Steffy watches very closely as Finn tells Sheila goodbye and closes the door behind her. Then, they embrace . . . while Sheila stares menacingly at them through the window.

Will Finn ever wear sleeved clothing? Will Steffy survive whatever torturous hell Sheila surely has in store? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!

