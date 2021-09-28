The Young and the Restless Recap for September 28, 2021

Michelle Stafford

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Adam is sitting at his desk at Newman Media writing notes.

Side Note: I wonder if he is doodling Sharon’s name . . . or maybe Sally’s?

Nope, he is RSVP’ing to an event.

Speaking of Sally, she is over at Crimson Lights on a call asking someone how quickly she could get a wedding dress made if money was no object.

At the Abbott mansion, Jack is on the phone prepping the jet for him and Phyllis to head to Milan.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Victor and Ashland Discuss Extortion Over Cocktails

Over at the Grand Phoenix, Phyllis is standing in an empty lobby leaving a message for Nicholas to call her back. After she leaves a message, he texts her that he doesn’t like what he has discovered, but it must be too much to text. He’ll fill her in later.

At the same time, Victoria receives a text from Ashland ditching her for dinner because something has come up. Victoria looks disappointed and stares at her own portrait.

Will guests return to the Grand Phoenix? Will Victoria have dinner with her portrait? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!