Adam Huss, Marcus Coloma

General Hospital has hired Adam Huss to play the role of Nikolas Cassadine on a temporary basis. The role is currently being played by Marcus Coloma and is said to be needed to be recast, but GH is keeping quiet on why this happened. Huss announced his arrival in Port Charles in a now deleted post on Instagram where he stated:

I heard a little rumor that I’ll be on GH this week, getting to play Nikolas Cassadine for a moment!

Huss is no stranger to daytime. Best known for his role on Starz's monster hit series, Power, he has also appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, and Passions. Look for Huss to make his debut to GH on Wednesday.