On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Eric is at home enjoying a mantini (yes that's what I call them) when Quinn comes rushing through the door. He's surprised to see his wife so soon as he thought she'd be . . . well, you know . . . with Carter. Trust, she was, but something's happened and Eric needs to know about it right away!

Quinn says it's as bad as it gets, but she needs to apologize before she spills the tea. She knows said tea will burn him to the core (so do you). Quinn explains that Ridge made a deal with Justin. (Yes that Justin!!) She tells Eric that Justin followed her to Carter's love nest and found them together.

Quinn warns Eric it's about to get worse. She tells him how she and Carter begged him for his silence. They thought Justin would keep quiet, but he ran straight to Ridge, who made a beeline with Brooke over to Carter's hothouse to spew their moral indignation!

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Ridge and Brooke Rain Hypocritical Judgement Down on Carter and Quinn

The distress of the situation forced Quinn and Carter to tell Ridge and Brooke everything about their sanctioned relationship. Quinn is upset because she knows that Eric wanted to keep this intel private.

Ridge decides he has to bounce over to Eric's. He comes in and tells Eric to not believe anything Quinn is saying. Ridge thinks Quinn is trying to lie herself out of a pretty big hole right now, but HE knows the truth, which he tells Eric . . . Quinn is cheating with Carter again! Ridge trashes Quinn right in front of her and thinks Eric is completely pathetic for hanging in there with her. When Ridge stops talking, Eric tells his son that his wife is telling the truth.

How much truth will Ridge get? How will Eric be able to keep a lid on his situation?

