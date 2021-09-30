September 30, 2021
The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge and Brooke Rain Hypocritical Judgement Down on Carter and Quinn (WATCH)

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for September 29, 2021
Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Quinn and Carter are talking about how their business may be aired out by Justin. Carter thinks they didn’t do anything wrong, but Quinn is worried about Eric’s big secret getting out. 

Side Note: Quinn wasn’t too worried about Eric’s secret when she blurted it out within seconds of being caught by Justin.

Quinn says she loves Eric and Carter. Carter says he loves her too. Just then, Ridge and his intrusive behind come-a-knockin' . . . with Brooke next to his side. Brooke immediately goes IN on Quinn about betraying Eric. Quinn shuts them down by saying that Eric knows about their nekkid fun time. 

Side Note: I love Brooke Logan, but she has really become the nosy busybody of this show. Mind your own business Brooke!

Will Brooke ever learn to mind her own business? Will Ridge ever find something else to do besides patrolling his daddy’s marriage? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

