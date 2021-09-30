Soap Vet Michael Tylo Dead at 73

Well known soap actor Michael Tylo has died at the age of 73, according to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts website. He appeared on General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, All My Children, and Another World. His most popular role was on Guiding Light as the mysterious Quint McCord Chamberlain. Quint was paired up with daydreaming schemer Nola Reardon (Lisa Brown), launching one of GL's most dynamic couples.

Outside of soaps, Tylo racked up credits on TV and movies such as Murder She Wrote, Mike Hammer, Private Eye, Zorro, and Gabriel's Fire. Starting in 2003, Tylo put his talents to good use as a full time professor at UNLV. While there, he taught acting for the film department and served as assistant dean. He also appeared with students in several productions at the Nevada Conservatory Theatre.

Tylo was married to The Bold and the Beautiful's Hunter Tylo from 1987-2005. He is survived by his wife Rachelle and three children.