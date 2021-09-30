Jason Thompson

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Phyllis is thanking Jack for postponing their trip to Milan so Nicholas can go with them. Jack seems less than thrilled as Phyllis walks away.

Across town, Billy is leaving a message for someone about providing him information about Ashland.

Side Note: Clean up your own kitchen before worrying about someone else’s Billy!

At Crimson Lights, Nicholas is enjoying a cup of coffee when Ashland and Victoria walk in. Nicholas was expecting to meet with Ashland alone. Victoria is none too happy that her brother ignored her wishes. She demands to know what all this foolishness is about.

Side Note: I have no issues with Nicholas being all up in Victoria’s business . . . I just wish I cared more.

