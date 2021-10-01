Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Nick is with Victoria in her Newman lair and she's not happy with her brother. Victoria accuses Nick of betraying her, but he denies it was what he was doing. She recounts how Nick went to New Jersey to look into Ashland's past, which she didn't want, which amounts to betrayal.

Nick tries to defend himself, but Victoria cuts him off at the knees. She tells him to stop talking and asks if he should be heading out to Summer's wedding. Victoria tells Nick to go to Milan, but don't bother bouncing over to Tuscany. Nick questions if that means he's no longer invited to her wedding. Again, Victoria tells him to go. Nick turns to leave, but stops. He warns Victoria this news concerns her more than she will admit to him, and he leaves her alone.

Will Victoria trust Nick's warning? Will Ashland reconcile with his past?

