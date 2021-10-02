The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of October 4-8, 2021

Eric (John McCook) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) he doesn’t want to end up alone.

Paris (Diamond White) has a surprise for Zende (Delon De Metz).

New details emerge that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) leverages in her war against Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Eric GOES IN on Ridge.

Hope (Annika Noelle) offers a strong shoulder to Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Paris surfs over to another couch.

Finn is once again keeping things hidden from Steffy.

A familiar and infamous face returns to turn worlds upside down.

Steffy is once again alarmed about Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) feelings for Hope.

Despite new living arrangements, Paris continues to crush on Finn.

