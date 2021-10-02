October 2, 2021
Publish date:

Days of Our Lives Promo: Ben Places His Concerns About Fatherhood in MarDevil's Hands

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of October 4-8, 2021
Author:
Robert Scott Wilson

Robert Scott Wilson

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Chad (Billy Flynn works his magic to help swing Abigail (Marci Miller) back to his side. Basically, he hopes he can smooth talk her into a horizontal make up session.

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Ava (Tamara Braun) try to repair their broken relationship, while EJ (Dan Feuerriegel and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) do the same.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Marlena Has a Secret, But Can She Keep It?

Abe (James Reynolds) decides it's time to pop the question to his lady love Paulina (Jackée Harry), who still harbors her deep, dark secret about Lani (Sal Stowers). 

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) questions his genetic code and turns to Doc Marlena (Deidre Hall) for guidance . . . but no doubt her alter ego will be taking notes!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

days spoilers 8:13:2021
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Ben and Ciara Waste No Time Hitting the Sheets and Renewing Their Vows

Aug 13, 2021
Comment
days-demons
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Fall Preview: The Devil Is So Busy in Salem (VIDEO)

Sep 17, 2021
Comment
days spoilers 10_1_2021
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Doug Senses Danger as MarDevil Sets Her Sights on Julie

1 hour ago
Comment
days spoilers 6:26:2021
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Chloe Puts Her Heart on The Line For Philip

Jun 26, 2021
Comment