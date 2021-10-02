Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of October 4-8, 2021

Robert Scott Wilson

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Chad (Billy Flynn works his magic to help swing Abigail (Marci Miller) back to his side. Basically, he hopes he can smooth talk her into a horizontal make up session.

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Ava (Tamara Braun) try to repair their broken relationship, while EJ (Dan Feuerriegel and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) do the same.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Marlena Has a Secret, But Can She Keep It?

Abe (James Reynolds) decides it's time to pop the question to his lady love Paulina (Jackée Harry), who still harbors her deep, dark secret about Lani (Sal Stowers).

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) questions his genetic code and turns to Doc Marlena (Deidre Hall) for guidance . . . but no doubt her alter ego will be taking notes!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!