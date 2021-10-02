October 2, 2021
Publish date:

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Doug Senses Danger as MarDevil Sets Her Sights on Julie

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of October 4-8, 2021
Author:
Bill Hayes

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) fills Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) in on all the Salem happenings.

John (Drake Hogestyn) asks Roman (Josh Taylor) for a solid.

Doug (Bill Hayes) comes between Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and MarDevil (Deidre Hall).

Abe (James Reynolds) asks Chanel (Raven Bowens) for help with his proposal to Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Paulina dip into their past.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) finally makes a call on his future as a daddy.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker), EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), Rafe (Galen Gering), and Ava (Tamara Braun) share an uncomfortable moment.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) come to an agreement.

Nicole continues to interact with that DAMNED BEAR.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: MarDevil Targets Doug

EJ has an interesting proposition for Johnny.

Paulina expresses her regrets to Lani.

Ava gives Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) the goods on Jake (Brandon Barash).

Belle (Martha Madison) experiences devilish memories.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) are surprised by Steve’s (Stephen Nichols) actions.

Gabi (Camila Banus) wants answers from Jake.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) goes to bat for Xander (Paul Telfer).

Jake and Philip have words.

Philip uses his info on Jake to manipulate Gabi.

Melinda (Tina Huang) and Justin (Wally Kurth) square off.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) wants Chloe to join him and Rachel for a little fall frolicking.

Satan continues to play hell with Marlena. 

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

