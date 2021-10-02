General Hospital Spoilers for the week of October 4-8, 2021

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) takes the heat for both himself and Esme (Avery Pohl).

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) softens a bit towards Austin (Roger Howarth).

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) have unexpected success . . . maybe too much.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) have unexpected company.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) drugs and kidnaps Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) provides someone with sage advice.

Esme heads to The Savoy for a little fun and frivolity.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) kicks Spencer out of Wyndemere and cuts his financial cord.

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) momentarily softens towards Spencer.

Valentin spends some surprise quality time with Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Dante is a strong shoulder for Sam.

Esme makes a connection with Cameron (William Lipton).

Spencer doubles down on his bitterness towards Nikolas and Ava (Maura West).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Portia (Brook Kerr) try to reignite their flame.

