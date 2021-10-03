October 3, 2021
Publish date:

The Young and the Restless Promo: Billy's Determination to Stop the Wedding Intensifies

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of October 4-8, 2021
Author:
Jason Thompson

Jason Thompson

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Victor (Eric Braeden) is determined to get his daughter married without a hitch. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) confides to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that her one concern is Billy (Jason Thompson), who will stop at nothing to derail Victoria's plans.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Victoria's Suspicions About Ashland Grow

When Adam (Mark Grossman) puts his two cents in on his sister's behalf, Billy lets him know that it ain't over until it's over.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

