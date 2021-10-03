The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of October 4-8, 2021

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Victor (Eric Braeden) is determined to get his daughter married without a hitch. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) confides to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that her one concern is Billy (Jason Thompson), who will stop at nothing to derail Victoria's plans.

When Adam (Mark Grossman) puts his two cents in on his sister's behalf, Billy lets him know that it ain't over until it's over.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!