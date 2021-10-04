October 4, 2021
General Hospital Promo: The Fallout From Nina's Nixon Falls Schemes And Ava's Stalker Reveal Continues

Cynthia Watros

The fallout from Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Spencer's (Nicholas Chavez) schemes continues on General Hospital this week.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is gobsmacked when he sees Sam (Kelly Monaco) decked out in a sexy black dress.

On Spoon Island, Ava (Maura West) wants answers from Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Spencer.

At the Savoy, Michael (Chad Duell) confronts Nina for keeping Sonny's (Maurice Benard) whereabouts to herself as Curtis (Donnell Turner) looks on.

Meanwhile, at the Corinthos compound, Carly (Laura Wright) tells Sonny she has a idea on why Nina kept mum on his existence in Nixon Falls.

Watch the promo below!

