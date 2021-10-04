October 4, 2021
October 4, 2021

REPORT: NBC Veteran Natalie Morales Headed to The Talk

Author:
Natalie Morales

Veteran journalist Natalie Morales is heading west to The Talk. Last Friday, Morales announced to her NBC colleagues and staffers that she will be exiting the Peacock Network after spending over 20 years there. Daily Mail is reporting Morales will be the latest person to join the CBS chatfest after hosts Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila

Morales wrote in an email to her NBC family: 

To my Dateline and Today show families, it's very hard to say goodbye… and we all know in this business it's never goodbye but see you later. I'm eternally grateful for the support and deep friendships that will remain no matter where our paths lead. I struggle to find the right words and there are way too many people I need to thank for a wonderful career at NBC News.

Morales will continue appearing on Deadline throughout its 30th season. No word on when Morales will make her debut on The Talk.

 

