Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Billy: The black sheep Abbott (Jason Thompson) continues with his plan. Look for some juicy information to come into Billy's possession.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) makes a big choice regarding her romance with Ashland (Richard Burgi).

Ashland: The tycoon puts his romance with Victoria in jeopardy. Watch for Ashland to ask Nick (Joshua Morrow) to keep his confidence. Will Nick snitch or stay quiet?

Victor/Nikki: The couple (Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott) must smooth out some choppy waters in Tuscany. Look for Victor and Nikki to be on opposite sides of a difficult situation.

Sally: The spunky redhead (Courtney Hope) gets in protective mode with Adam (Mark Grossman).

Amanda: The legal maverick (Mishael Morgan) continues to surprise Devon (Bryton James).

Nate/Elena: The good doctors (Sean Dominic and Brytni Sarpy) protect a friend.

Mariah: The exec (Camryn Grimes) has a surprise for Tessa (Cait Fairbanks).