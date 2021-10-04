Wes Klain

The Young and the Restless star Leigh-Ann Rose (Imani Benedict) has been a welcome addition to Genoa City. But what makes Imani tick? The actress delved deep into her character with Soap Opera Digest.

What do Rose and Imani have in common? Rose shared:

Well, let’s put it this way: My friends say, ‘Oh, you’re just playing yourself.' You could tell that Imani had been spoiled, which I have to admit, I was as well. My mom and I have this running joke that I was spoiled with love. But like Imani, I didn’t know how much I was being indulged because it’s just the life you know. I love that Imani is strong. She’s opinionated and lets you know but she means well. She goes after what she wants, and once she has your back, she has your back. I know some people may see her as a troublemaker but I don’t think she is. She’s very determined.

Will we see Imani fall in love, pursue her career, or bond with her sister Amanda (Mishael Morgan)? Rose dished: