WATCH: ABC's Queens Debuts "Nasty Girl" (VIDEO)

Long may they reign! A music video for "Nasty Girl," the first track from ABC's upcoming girl group drama Queens, has dropped.

Directed by Queens EP and renowned music video director Tim Story, the clip features the show's stars - Brandy, Nadine Velazquez, Eve, and Naturi Naughton - performing up a storm. For all of Queens' original music, legendary beatmaker Swizz Beatz will serve as executive music producer; Def Jam Recordings will be the official label partner.

Queens centers on four women who were '90s hip-hop legends; they come back together for a chance to regain music glory. It premieres on ABC on Oct. 19 at 10 PM EST.

