90210's Shannen Doherty on Cancer Battle: "I'm Going to Keep Fighting to Stay Alive"

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty is opening up about battling stage 4 breast cancer. The actress discussed with ABC News how she is persevering with life and work.

She told Juju Chang of Nightline:

I'm going to keep fighting to stay alive.

Doherty is staying busy, with two Lifetime movies premiering this month. She explained:

I think work was always very fulfilling to me, but in a way, it's become even more fulfilling. A lot of people who get diagnosed with stage four, they sort of getting written off. It's assumed that they cannot work or they can't work at their full capacity. And that is not true. And that is something that I would really like for people to sort of stop assuming, and give us a chance to prove them wrong.

Doherty added: