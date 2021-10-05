October 5, 2021
Publish date:

90210's Shannen Doherty on Cancer Battle: "I'm Going to Keep Fighting to Stay Alive"

Author:
Shannen Doherty2.

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty is opening up about battling stage 4 breast cancer. The actress discussed with ABC News how she is persevering with life and work.

She told Juju Chang of Nightline: 

I'm going to keep fighting to stay alive.

Doherty is staying busy, with two Lifetime movies premiering this month. She explained:

I think work was always very fulfilling to me, but in a way, it's become even more fulfilling. A lot of people who get diagnosed with stage four, they sort of getting written off. It's assumed that they cannot work or they can't work at their full capacity. And that is not true. And that is something that I would really like for people to sort of stop assuming, and give us a chance to prove them wrong.

Doherty added:

You really have to dig deep to face cancer, and in that you find all the stuff that you had hidden away. And it's beautiful things that you find. You find the vulnerability, you find your trust in people again, you find forgiveness.

