On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Ridge is yelling about the “perverted” situation happening between Eric and Quinn. Ridge insists that Eric move in with him . . . anything to get him out of that perverted house! Eric is having NONE of Ridge’s foolishness. He explains that this is his life and Ridge needs to go . . . GO!

Side Note: I’m glad Eric exploded on Ridge, but he had SO MUCH ammunition he didn’t use. Does anyone else remember when Ridge and Quinn messed with each other back a few years ago?

Ridge exits as commanded and Eric pulls away from Quinn to ponder his existence and stare at her portrait.

Side Note: Eric looks so sad. To her credit, Quinn looks genuinely concerned about her husband’s well-being.

Will Ridge ever clean his own kitchen before commenting on the state of others'? Will Eric turn to Donna's honey to heal what ails him?

