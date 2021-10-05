The Talk Confirms Natalie Morales Joining CBS Chatfest

Journalist and broadcaster Natalie Morales is officially headed to the The Talk. She will join fellow co-hosts Jerry O’Connell, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, and Akbar Gbajabiamila starting Oct. 11.

RELATED: REPORT: NBC Veteran Natalie Morales Headed to The Talk

Executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews stated:

We couldn’t be more excited to have Natalie Morales join the TALK family. We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skillset and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel. Natalie’s intelligence, passion and enthusiasm always shine through in all her work, and we are fortunate to have her on the team. In addition to her role as an exceptional broadcaster, we believe her perspective as a wife and mother will provide a special connection with our audience.