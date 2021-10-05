October 5, 2021
The Talk Confirms Natalie Morales Joining CBS Chatfest

Natalie Morales

Journalist and broadcaster Natalie Morales is officially headed to the The Talk. She will join fellow co-hosts Jerry O’ConnellAmanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, and Akbar Gbajabiamila starting Oct. 11.

Executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews stated:

We couldn’t be more excited to have Natalie Morales join the TALK family. We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skillset and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel. Natalie’s intelligence, passion and enthusiasm always shine through in all her work, and we are fortunate to have her on the team. In addition to her role as an exceptional broadcaster, we believe her perspective as a wife and mother will provide a special connection with our audience.

Morales shared:

It’s an extraordinary opportunity to be joining this team at THE TALK. I love the new energy and direction and couldn’t be more excited to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry and Akbar. I’m looking forward to many good times while talking about the days’ topics, and I can’t wait to get going.

