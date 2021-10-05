Jason Thompson

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Victoria enters her office and flops down on the chair. She stares at her portrait and disappears into her own mind.

Meanwhile, Ashland continues to explain the intricacies of his backstory to a less than trusting Nicholas. Ashland explains what happened to him was the most painful moment of his life. Despite this intel, Nicholas still thinks he is sketchy. Ashland rolls right past Nicholas’ shade and continues to try to make him understand. He thinks if Nicholas is any kind of a decent human being, he will keep what he knows to himself.

Speaking of men who are not decent, Billy is trying to gather more dirt on Ashland by investigating Camilla and the contents of her will. He assumes that Ashland profited from her untimely demise.

