ABC Orders Sequel Pilot for 80's Legal Soap L.A. Law

Blair Underwood

A sequel to L.A. Law is very close to coming back to television. ABC has given the go ahead for a pilot for the popular hit NBC drama. The show's former star, Blair Underwood, will slip back into his role as lawyer Jonathan Rollins.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that some of Underwood's former co-stars will join the new series, but they are keeping it under wraps. Television writer and former attorney Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed, who also collaborated with him on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, are teaming up on the new series. It will center on the firm of McKenzie Brackman, rebranding themselves as a firm dealing with high profile and hot-button cases.

Viewers will see Rollins' character change. He will shift from idealistic to more conservative and butt heads millennial JJ Freeman on how they should move the firm forward, and create political and legal change.