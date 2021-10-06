Matthew Atkinson

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Paris and Thomas are at Forrester Creations where he is begging her to tell him about himself. Paris has a gut feeling that he is not all bad and she calls them like she sees them. Thomas seems quite charmed by Paris and see what Zende sees in her. Paris wants to go back to talking about Thomas. She’s wondering about Thomas’ feelings for Hope because it’s clear he really loved her. She wonders if it’s difficult for them to work together considering their history. Thomas tries to explain how working at Forrester with Hope is helping him.

Side Note: Who are you trying to convince Thomas?

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Eric Tosses Ridge Out on His Self Righteous Behind

Paris changes the subject and tries to tell Thomas how to do his job. She has many ideas about his designs. Thomas and Paris are being a little flirty. He is happy she is coming to work on Hope For The Future so he can see more of her and get to know her better.

Side Note: Paris is jumping out of the flame and into the fire!

Will Paris replace her crush on Finn with feelings for Thomas? Will Paris and Thomas have hope for the future? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!