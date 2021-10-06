October 6, 2021
The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Thomas Shifts His Arrow From Hope to Paris (WATCH)

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for October 6, 2021
Matthew Atkinson

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Thomas and Steffy are watching the Dodgers' game in the Forrester office. Thomas is engaged by the siren blasting out our national anthem on the TV. He's completely enthralled by her voice. Who could it be? OMG! It's Forrester's own Paris! Meanwhile, Zende is waiting in the wings, hand on his heart whilst rockin' a Dodger baseball jersey. 

Side Note: Diamond White did an incredible job!

Steffy notes that Paris could sing baby songs, but was previously unaware of this amazing talent. Thomas thinks she's incredible! Steffy tells Thomas how great she was when they all lived together (but I'm not sure he's paying all that much attention to his sister at the moment). Thomas gets how great she is at work and babysitting . . . but that voice! It was power, confidence, and emotion! When Steffy says she's beautiful inside and out, Thomas seems a wee smitten.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Paris and Thomas Get Much Better Acquainted

Paris runs off the field and hugs Zende in celebration of her triumph, whilst Thomas is left bumfuzzled by her endless talents. Steffy looks askance at her brother as she is familiar with this side of Thomas.

Will Steffy support Thomas or tell Paris to run for the hills? Will Thomas and Zende wrestle over Paris? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!

