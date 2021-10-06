This week on Booked and Busy, we have plenty of scoop to go around. Days of Our Lives alum Christopher Sean is taking his talents to NCIS: Los Angeles next week and the upcoming third season of hit Netflix series You. Meanwhile, former soap stars Eyal Podell and Rebekah Montoya have teamed up on a new children's book, while leading man Billy Magnussen is slated to appear in an upcoming Holocaust biopic.
- Daniel Cosgrove (ex-Scott) will guest star as AUSA Carto on an upcoming episode of Bull called "Espionage," set to air Oct. 14 at 10 PM EST
- Mischa Barton (ex-Lily) is set to star in the crime thriller Invitation to a Murder as an aspiring detective
- Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) will produce the adaptation of N.K Jemisin's novel The Broken Earth for Sony TriStar Pictures via his Outlier Society shingle, along with Outlier Society President Elizabeth Raposo
- Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason) will star in a production of The Christmas Carol, which will stop in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Spokane, Washington, and Phoenix, Arizona
- Michael Nouri (ex-Caleb) has been cast in a supporting role in The Grotto, the first feature film directed and written by Joanna Gleason
- Melissa Leo (ex-Linda) will star in the action crime thriller Ida Red, out Nov. 5
- Alana De La Garza (ex-Rosa) will cross over from FBI to FBI: International in the episode “Secrets as Weapons," premiering on CBS Oct. 5 at 9 PM
- Jill Larson (ex-Opal) stars in the horror flick The Manor, out Oct. 8 on Amazon Prime
- Richard Lawson (ex-Lucas) will star in A Holiday Chance, to be released by Faith Distribution on 1,000 screens nationwide on Nov. 24
- Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) will star in/direct a sequel to Buddy Games, which was his directorial debut
- Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) appears in Season 1 of the podcast A Simple Herstory, about women who ran for President, out now
Another World
- Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) is set to launch a podcast with Red Arrow Studios’ Studio71
As the World Turns
- Lea Salonga (ex-Lien) will be a series regular in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, playing Elodie, mom to Minnie (Malia Pyles)
- Trent Dawson (ex-Henry) is the founding artistic director of Katonah Classic Stage (KCS), a non-profit theater company in Westchester County, New York; this November, KCS presents David Mamet’s play Oleanna
- Allison Janney (ex-Ginger) will star in Amazon's rom-com The People We Hate at the Wedding
- Roselyn Sánchez (ex-Pilar) stars in Lifetime's An Ice Wine Christmas, premiering Nov. 12, as sommelier Camila
- Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) has joined the cast of the Indigo Girls jukebox musical movie Glitter & Doom
- Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) will appear in the Holocaust biopic The Survivor
- Kim Matula (ex-Hope) stars in the play Designing Women, on stage and streaming this fall, in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Scott Turner Schofield (ex-Nick) will EP John Logan's feature directorial debut
- Adam Gregory (ex-Thomas) stars in Lifetime's A Fiancé for Christmas, premiering Dec. 9
- Mario Lopez (ex-Christian) stars in Lifetime's Holiday in Santa Fe, premiering Dec. 10
- Darin Brooks (Wyatt) will star in the AppleTV+ comedy series Amber Brown
Days of Our Lives
- Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric) will reunite with former Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki by directing the seventh episode of Season 2 for Walker
- Felisha Terrell (ex-Arianna) has joined the new ABC drama Queens and Starz's drama BMF
- Rebeka Montoya (ex-Delores) has illustrated the children's book The Little Cat that Zoomed, available now
- Dan Feuerriegel (E.J.) has collaborated on a graphic novel called Fractured Shards
- Christopher Sean (ex-Paul) will guest on the Oct. 17 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles as LAPD RHD Detective Jack Tanaka, andr the episode will premiere Oct. 17 on CBS at 9:30 PM EST; he also appears on Season 3 of You, debuting Oct. 15 on Netflix
- Vanessa Williams (ex-Valerie) will guest star on 9-1-1 as Claudette Collins; the episode, entitled "Peer Pressure," will air Oct. 18 at 8 PM EST on Fox
- John Stamos (ex-Blackie) will lend his voice to Muppets Haunted Mansion, premiering on Disney+ Oct. 8
- Michelle Argyris (ex-Kendra) will star in Lifetime's Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion as event planner Amy, premiering Nov. 29
- Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke) will read the personal letters of actor Jonathan Frid in the biographical film Dark Shadows and Beyond: The Jonathan Frid Story, out Oct. 5
Guiding Light
- Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will star in the action crime thriller Ida Red, out Nov. 5
One Life to Live
- Tom Degnan (ex-Joey) will guest star on Season 1, Episode 2, of CSI: Vegas (“Honeymoon in Vegas”), playing Tyler Clements; the episode airs Oct. 13 at 10 PM EST
- Ilene Kristen (ex-Roxy) is starring in a new play called 1-2-3 Manhunt, premiering Oct. 7
- Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa) voices Victoria Woochull in Season 1 of the podcast A Simple Herstory, about women who ran for President, out now
- Lea DeLaria (ex-Madame Delphina) will star in the Pasadena Playhouse's production of the musical comedy Head over Heels, opening Nov. 9, with Alaska 5000; DeLaria has also joined the cast of the Indigo Girls jukebox musical movie Glitter & Doom and will lend vocal talents to the scripted podcast Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye, launching Oct. 4
- Nafessa Williams (ex-Deanna) will produce/star in A Holiday Chance, to be released by Faith Distribution on 1,000 screens nationwide on Nov. 24; Tobias Truvillion (ex-Vincent) will also star. Watch the trailer below
Search for Tomorrow
- Robert Curtis Brown (ex-Alec) will guest star on Season 1, Episode 2, of CSI: Vegas (“Honeymoon in Vegas”), playing Undersheriff Cade Wyatt; the episode airs Oct. 13 at 10 PM EST
The Young and the Restless
- Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) will star in the comedy-thriller The Estate, out Oct. 22; he will also recur on Season 2 of HBO's comedy The Righteous Gemstones
- Jacob Aaron Gaines (Moses) stars in the upcoming holiday film A Screenshot to Santa
- Eyal Podell (ex-Adrian) has co-written the children's book The Little Cat that Zoomed with wife Ashley, available now
- Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna) stars in the paranoia thriller Alone With You, set to debut in theaters in 2022
- Linden Ashby (ex-Cameron) will star in the Netflix YA romance Purple Hearts
- Adam Lazarre-White (ex-Nathan) has been cast in the action-western film Firestarter with Nicolas Cage; along with Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, he also narrates the young readers' version of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings' book We're Better Than This with Dr.
- Vanessa Marano (ex-Eden) stars in the film This is the Year, out now
- Tatyana Ali (ex-Roxanne) will star in Lifetime's A Picture Perfect Holiday as photographer Gaby Jones attending Pine Falls' annual Christmas Photography Retreat, premiering Nov. 13
- Telma Hopkins (Denise) stars in Lifetime's People Presents: Blending Christmas, premiering Dec. 12
- Corbin Bernsen (ex-Todd) will guest star on the Oct. 5 episode of The Resident as Kyle Nevin, airing at 8 PM EST on Fox