Steven Bergman Photography

This week on Booked and Busy, we have plenty of scoop to go around. Days of Our Lives alum Christopher Sean is taking his talents to NCIS: Los Angeles next week and the upcoming third season of hit Netflix series You. Meanwhile, former soap stars Eyal Podell and Rebekah Montoya have teamed up on a new children's book, while leading man Billy Magnussen is slated to appear in an upcoming Holocaust biopic.

All My Children

Daniel Cosgrove (ex-Scott) will guest star as AUSA Carto on an upcoming episode of Bull called "Espionage," set to air Oct. 14 at 10 PM EST

(ex-Scott) will guest star as AUSA Carto on an upcoming episode of Bull called "Espionage," set to air Oct. 14 at 10 PM EST Mischa Barton (ex-Lily) is set to star in the crime thriller Invitation to a Murder as an aspiring detective

(ex-Lily) is set to star in the crime thriller Invitation to a Murder as an aspiring detective Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) will produce the adaptation of N.K Jemisin's novel The Broken Earth for Sony TriStar Pictures via his Outlier Society shingle, along with Outlier Society President Elizabeth Raposo

(ex-Reggie) will produce the adaptation of N.K Jemisin's novel The Broken Earth for Sony TriStar Pictures via his Outlier Society shingle, along with Outlier Society President Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason) will star in a production of The Christmas Carol, which will stop in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Spokane, Washington, and Phoenix, Arizona

(ex-Jason) will star in a production of The Christmas Carol, which will stop in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Spokane, Washington, and Phoenix, Arizona Michael Nouri (ex-Caleb) has been cast in a supporting role in The Grotto, the first feature film directed and written by Joanna Gleason

(ex-Caleb) has been cast in a supporting role in The Grotto, the first feature film directed and written by Melissa Leo (ex-Linda) will star in the action crime thriller Ida Red, out Nov. 5

(ex-Linda) will star in the action crime thriller Ida Red, out Nov. 5 Alana De La Garza (ex-Rosa) will cross over from FBI to FBI: International in the episode “Secrets as Weapons," premiering on CBS Oct. 5 at 9 PM

(ex-Rosa) will cross over from FBI to FBI: International in the episode “Secrets as Weapons," premiering on CBS Oct. 5 at 9 PM Jill Larson (ex-Opal) stars in the horror flick The Manor, out Oct. 8 on Amazon Prime

(ex-Opal) stars in the horror flick The Manor, out Oct. 8 on Amazon Prime Richard Lawson (ex-Lucas) will star in A Holiday Chance, to be released by Faith Distribution on 1,000 screens nationwide on Nov. 24

(ex-Lucas) will star in A Holiday Chance, to be released by Faith Distribution on 1,000 screens nationwide on Nov. 24 Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) will star in/direct a sequel to Buddy Games, which was his directorial debut

(ex-Leo) will star in/direct a sequel to Buddy Games, which was his directorial debut Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) appears in Season 1 of the podcast A Simple Herstory, about women who ran for President, out now

Another World

Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) is set to launch a podcast with Red Arrow Studios’ Studio71

As the World Turns

Lea Salonga (ex-Lien) will be a series regular in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, playing Elodie, mom to Minnie ( Malia Pyles )

(ex-Lien) will be a series regular in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, playing Elodie, mom to Minnie ( ) Trent Dawson (ex-Henry) is the founding artistic director of Katonah Classic Stage (KCS), a non-profit theater company in Westchester County, New York; this November, KCS presents David Mamet’s play Oleanna

(ex-Henry) is the founding artistic director of Katonah Classic Stage (KCS), a non-profit theater company in Westchester County, New York; this November, KCS presents David Mamet’s play Oleanna Allison Janney (ex-Ginger) will star in Amazon's rom-com The People We Hate at the Wedding

(ex-Ginger) will star in Amazon's rom-com The People We Hate at the Wedding Roselyn Sánchez (ex-Pilar) stars in Lifetime's An Ice Wine Christmas, premiering Nov. 12, as sommelier Camila

(ex-Pilar) stars in Lifetime's An Ice Wine Christmas, premiering Nov. 12, as sommelier Camila Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) has joined the cast of the Indigo Girls jukebox musical movie Glitter & Doom

(ex-Lien) has joined the cast of the Indigo Girls jukebox musical movie Glitter & Doom Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) will appear in the Holocaust biopic The Survivor

The Bold and the Beautiful

Kim Matula (ex-Hope) stars in the play Designing Women, on stage and streaming this fall, in Fayetteville, Arkansas

(ex-Hope) stars in the play Designing Women, on stage and streaming this fall, in Fayetteville, Arkansas Scott Turner Schofield (ex-Nick) will EP John Logan 's feature directorial debut

(ex-Nick) will EP 's feature directorial debut Adam Gregory (ex-Thomas) stars in Lifetime's A Fiancé for Christmas, premiering Dec. 9

(ex-Thomas) stars in Lifetime's A Fiancé for Christmas, premiering Dec. 9 Mario Lopez (ex-Christian) stars in Lifetime's Holiday in Santa Fe, premiering Dec. 10

(ex-Christian) stars in Lifetime's Holiday in Santa Fe, premiering Dec. 10 Darin Brooks (Wyatt) will star in the AppleTV+ comedy series Amber Brown

Days of Our Lives

Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric) will reunite with former Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki by directing the seventh episode of Season 2 for Walker

(ex-Eric) will reunite with former Supernatural co-star by directing the seventh episode of Season 2 for Walker Felisha Terrell (ex-Arianna) has joined the new ABC drama Queens and Starz's drama BMF

(ex-Arianna) has joined the new ABC drama Queens and Starz's drama BMF Rebeka Montoya (ex-Delores) has illustrated the children's book The Little Cat that Zoomed, available now

(ex-Delores) has illustrated the children's book The Little Cat that Zoomed, available now Dan Feuerriegel (E.J.) has collaborated on a graphic novel called Fractured Shards

(E.J.) has collaborated on a graphic novel called Fractured Shards Christopher Sean (ex-Paul) will guest on the Oct. 17 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles as LAPD RHD Detective Jack Tanaka, andr the episode will premiere Oct. 17 on CBS at 9:30 PM EST; he also appears on Season 3 of You, debuting Oct. 15 on Netflix

(ex-Paul) will guest on the Oct. 17 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles as LAPD RHD Detective Jack Tanaka, andr the episode will premiere Oct. 17 on CBS at 9:30 PM EST; he also appears on Season 3 of You, debuting Oct. 15 on Netflix Vanessa Williams (ex-Valerie) will guest star on 9-1-1 as Claudette Collins; the episode, entitled "Peer Pressure," will air Oct. 18 at 8 PM EST on Fox

General Hospital

John Stamos (ex-Blackie) will lend his voice to Muppets Haunted Mansion, premiering on Disney+ Oct. 8

(ex-Blackie) will lend his voice to Muppets Haunted Mansion, premiering on Disney+ Oct. 8 Michelle Argyris (ex-Kendra) will star in Lifetime's Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion as event planner Amy, premiering Nov. 29

(ex-Kendra) will star in Lifetime's Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion as event planner Amy, premiering Nov. 29 Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke) will read the personal letters of actor Jonathan Frid in the biographical film Dark Shadows and Beyond: The Jonathan Frid Story, out Oct. 5

Guiding Light

Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will star in the action crime thriller Ida Red, out Nov. 5

One Life to Live

Tom Degnan (ex-Joey) will guest star on Season 1, Episode 2, of CSI: Vegas (“Honeymoon in Vegas”), playing Tyler Clements; the episode airs Oct. 13 at 10 PM EST

(ex-Joey) will guest star on Season 1, Episode 2, of CSI: Vegas (“Honeymoon in Vegas”), playing Tyler Clements; the episode airs Oct. 13 at 10 PM EST Ilene Kristen (ex-Roxy) is starring in a new play called 1-2-3 Manhunt, premiering Oct. 7

(ex-Roxy) is starring in a new play called 1-2-3 Manhunt, premiering Oct. 7 Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa) voices Victoria Woochull in Season 1 of the podcast A Simple Herstory, about women who ran for President, out now

(ex-Téa) voices in Season 1 of the podcast A Simple Herstory, about women who ran for President, out now Lea DeLaria (ex-Madame Delphina) will star in the Pasadena Playhouse's production of the musical comedy Head over Heels, opening Nov. 9, with Alaska 5000; DeLaria has also joined the cast of the Indigo Girls jukebox musical movie Glitter & Doom and will lend vocal talents to the scripted podcast Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye, launching Oct. 4

(ex-Madame Delphina) will star in the Pasadena Playhouse's production of the musical comedy Head over Heels, opening Nov. 9, with DeLaria has also joined the cast of the Indigo Girls jukebox musical movie Glitter & Doom and will lend vocal talents to the scripted podcast Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye, launching Oct. 4 Nafessa Williams (ex-Deanna) will produce/star in A Holiday Chance, to be released by Faith Distribution on 1,000 screens nationwide on Nov. 24; Tobias Truvillion (ex-Vincent) will also star. Watch the trailer below

Search for Tomorrow

Robert Curtis Brown (ex-Alec) will guest star on Season 1, Episode 2, of CSI: Vegas (“Honeymoon in Vegas”), playing Undersheriff Cade Wyatt; the episode airs Oct. 13 at 10 PM EST

The Young and the Restless