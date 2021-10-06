Candi Carter OUT as Tamron Hall Show Executive Producer

Veteran producer Candi Carter has exited the Tamron Hall show as claims plague the gabfest's namesake of having a toxic work environment. Daily Mail alleges Carter, who was the executive producer at The View for five years and a senior producer at The Oprah Winfrey Show for three, asked ABC to remove her from the show due to being fed up with Hall.

According to the site, Hall wasn't fond of Carter having her own ideas for the show and trying to guide it in the right direction. Sources for the site claimed:

Tamron didn't like that Candi tried to steer the ship and had ideas that clashed with hers, because Tamron believes the only opinion that matters is her opinion.

Sources claim ABC values Carter's work so much they are creating a new job for her in order to keep her with the network. The site's sources claimed the show, which is in its third season, has been successful partly to Carter:

Candi is a strong executive who understands what makes news, pop culture and can handle difficult hosts. It's a real loss for the show, as now it's all Tamron, all the time.

This is the third producer to leave the show. Last year, producer and The View's co-creator Bill Geddie left, as well as Talia Parkinson-Jones, who was with the show since the beginning.